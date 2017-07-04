Cornish Drone Police Unit Begins Operations

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched the first full-time drone unit within the UK's police forces, which sees three officers given the job of keeping patrol of the airspace above crime and accident scenes.

The mundane job of the drone includes looking down for missing persons, taking photos of crime scenes from interesting perspectives, scanning the layout of traffic accidents and helping in difficult coastal searches where people can't tread and calling out a helicopter is deemed a bit excessive.

The more glamorous suggested uses are the monitoring of suspects during shootouts or terrorist incidents, although this being a unit that covers Devon, Cornwall and Dorset, they're more likely to be put to use generating viral video content of scenic moorlands.

Chief Superintendent Jim Nye said: "This is an historic step for the Alliance and policing in the UK; Drone capability is a cutting edge way to support operational policing across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. This technology offers a highly cost effective approach in supporting our officers on the ground in operational policing." [Devon and Cornwall Police]

More Drones Posts: