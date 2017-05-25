Credit Card-Checking Porn Site Age Gates are Nearly Here

The government really is going to try to limit internet porn by forcing sites to check the age of users, with web sites made to install age-verification tools to check viewers are over the age of 18 or face a £250,000 fine.

Rather worryingly and shortsightedly and stupidly, it'll use credit card details to verify ages, because children can't have credit cards and obviously can't borrow dad's when he's at work. The system should be in place by April of 2018, along with the ludicrous idea of the official governmentally approved porn regulator.

According to the Mail on Sunday these changes are to be announced today by digital minister Matt Hancock, who said or will say: "We are taking the next step to put in place the legal requirement for websites with adult content to ensure it is safely behind an age-verification control. All this means that while we can enjoy the freedom of the web, the UK will have the most robust internet child protection measures of any country in the world." [Mail on Sunday]

