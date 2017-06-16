David Hasselhoff's Guardians of the Galaxy Rap is Getting a Music Video, And It Already Looks Incredible

Those sleeves. Those sequins. That neckline. Seriously, if this music video is even a tenth as retro-tacular as the poster for David Hasselhoff’s Guardians Inferno is, it’ll be the best thing Marvel has put out this year.

If you have somehow dislodged it from your brain a reminder: audiences who lingered for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's end credits were serenaded by an obscenely funky song called Guardians Inferno, complete with a David Hasselhoff rap that successfully managed to rhyme “procyon lotor” with “good with motors.” It’s honestly quite spectacular:

But the good news is you’ll get to hear it and see it all over again when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 gets its home release, because James Gunn has announced that there’s an honest to god music video for the song that’ll be included on the disc. And if the poster’s anything to go by, it seems like it’s going to involve the main Guardians cast getting their funk on with Hasselhoff:

Yes, that really is Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautisa, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, and presumably either Vin Diesel or Bradley Cooper dressed up as a silvery robot in the background. This is incredible. It could only be improved by everyone getting their Dazzler on and running around in roller skates like they’re ready for some goddamn disco.

The Guardians Inferno music video will release on August 8th, on the home release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. [Facebook]

