Digital Headwear Could Control Phones by Thought

A hat with modern magical sensors in it could be the future of smartphone interaction, as its inventor claims it could one day be used to switch playlists on the fly by you just thinking about listening to Kids in America.

It's the work of the University of Plymouth's Professor Eduardo Miranda, who has demonstrated a system that he says can track the wearer's emotions and adjust the sounds accordingly. So it will know when you're reading about politics and start playing Rage Against the Machine, that sort of thing.

Unfortunately it does this by wearing a special cap covered with sensors that makes it look like EA is scanning you in for a video game, although Miranda's vision is clearly making it smaller and incorporating it into a "little hat" -- no doubt with the Beats logo on it. [BBC]

