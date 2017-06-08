eBay Auction For Old FBI Surveillance Van Ends Today

Have you ever wanted to own an undercover FBI van, complete with video and audio recording equipment, and even a toilet in the back for those long stakeouts? Now’s your chance.

A man from North Carolina, identified by local TV news as Ginter Senfeldas, is selling a 1989 Dodge Ram 350 that he bought at police auction. With just over 23,500 miles on it, and a sparkling interior, this thing looks like it’s in phenomenal shape for its age. But do you want to hear the weirdest part? He claims that it still has some surveillance tapes and notebooks inside.

Senfeldas posted a video of the van that you can watch on YouTube. He shows off the unique features of the van, including two LCD screens, plenty of audio recording equipment, and microphones and video cameras all around. He also has shots of the CDs and audio cassettes that are supposedly left over from old investigations.

“We found out that there’s microphones as we took the side markers out of the van and there’s microphones hidden in headlights and taillights. That’s why there’s little holes everywhere,” Senfeldas told local TV news station WNBN.

But if you’re interested in the van you better hurry. The auction ends shortly after midnight tonight. There have so far been 35 bids for the van and it’s up to $16,100 and climbing.

Gizmodo has reached out to the FBI to confirm whether the van was actually an operational vehicle in the field and to see if it’s possible the audio recordings and notebooks are from former investigations. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

And if we do hear back with confirmation, something tells me that the auction might get pulled. Apologies in advance if that’s the case. More like Narcmodo, amirite? [eBay via WNBN]

