Ed Sheeran Sulks Off Twitter Because No One Seems to Like Him

Ed Sheeran, the mysteriously omnipresent pop phenomenon, has had it with people being mean to him on Twitter. His 19m followers will have to make do with links shared from Instagram now, as he's done with anonymous people having a pop at him.
Sheeran told the Sun that the flood of abuse is the reason, as you might have been able to guess, saying: "I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."
Well, we could give you a list, Ed, but you seem a bit emotionally fragile right now, so we'll keep it to ourselves.
Instead, he'll be on Instagram, which will automatically populate links to his Twitter feed from now on, links beneath which you can say what you want because he won't be reading any more, turning his Twitter page into a massive ad for Facebook's rival image-sharing site.
Abandoning 19 million people seems a bit extreme, mind, when there are records to sell, so he'll probably be back when there's something new on iTunes. [The Sun]
