Exclusive: Comic-Con And Porn Go Together Like Lois and Clark, According To PornHub

We've all seen the photos, young people enjoying themselves at the comic convention in San Diego. And there's only so many superhero outfits we can look at before thinking "I wonder if there's any porn of this". And it seems that this is a trend that PornHub has noticed too, as it has told us that searches for Comic-Con were up a staggering 2767% over the four days of the convention.

It's predictable, but Wonder Woman was an area of some interest for users of PornHub too. Searches for the empowered superhero were up 203%. People obviously inspired by the powerful movie and the performance of Gal Gadot and the fact that hundreds donned her costume for the SDCC.

Interestingly, Harley Quinn searches were only up 45%, but if we had to guess, that's almost certainly because Harley Quinn searchers are pretty high all the time. She is, after all, a pretty great comic character, popular among cosplayers and prominent in the Batman universe. She's awesome, basically.

"Cosplay uncensored" also saw a massive boost in normal search volume. Up an impressive 345% on normal traffic and beating "cosplay lesbian" which was also up a reasonable 233%. According to PornHub the term "porn parody" is always popular, but traffic jumps around movie, game and convention times.

Comic-Con didn't dampen the enthusiasm among some for big tits either, but "anime big tits" so massive gains, bulging to 382%. The term "gamer girl" also saw a modest 81% increase in searches, no doubt the actual gamer girls will be thrilled at the no-doubt accurate portrayal they receive in pornography.

Many thanks to PornHub for looking this data up for us. You can check the data out and more trend-based articles on their "suitable for work" site, although your company may well block the whole thing on principle. Why do you think we work from home…



More Porn Posts: