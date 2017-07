Whether you like Family Guy or not, the use of Adam West as the mayor of Quahog was a surreal delight. The joke isn’t that West was once Batman. It’s just that this man, who happens to be named Adam West, is very weird.

I didn’t even realise how West’s moments are some of the only Family Guy memories I have. I remember the screaming contest vividly, the “Adam West” song, and the “this column is mine” moment. The tribute, filled with these moments, is a wonderful sendoff.

More Watch this Posts: