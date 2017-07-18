Game of Thrones Comic-Con Teaser Reveals a Meet-Up That Will Change the Game

The Game of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con wasn’t too big on the surprises and shocks—after all, we’re already in the midst of season seven. However, a sneak peek at future episodes did bring two characters together—and combined, they’ll have the power to change the world.

That’s right, it’s Melisandre and Daenerys! The red witch, who last we saw had been banned from the North by Jon Snow, is at Dragonstone to recruit Dany for a higher purpose. According to Melisandre, she and “another” (presumably Jon Snow) have a role to play in the future of Westeros. This could mean they’re both connected to the Azor Ahai prophecy, along with the Prince That Was Promised. But it’s too soon to tell now. All we know is it won’t only be dragonglass that brings ice and fire together.

Game of Thrones continues with episode two, “Stormborn,” on Sunday. Given the episode description hints that Daenerys gets a surprise visitor, I’m thinking this could be when Melisandre arrives at Dany’s gate. [YouTube]