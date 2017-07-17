Game of Thrones Is Very Popular And Often Pirated, A Shock Survey Reveals

In news as surprising as "water is wet" and "fire is hot" it turns out that one of the world's most popular TV show is also the most pirated. One estimate suggests that 3.7 million people will illegally watch the programme, which returned for its seventh and penultimate season last night.

The findings come from a survey conducted by price comparison site finder.com. You know the drill, website is looking for promotion so commissions poll on popular and topical subject. Of the 2000 people it asked 21.2% admitted that they would watch a copy of the show they hadn't paid for. London is apparently a crime hotspot, with the north east and Scotland close by.

The numbers aren't all bad news, as it's only 1 in 3 young people who will try and watch it for free. Most will still use Sky Atlantic to watch the winter-themed sword fest and 19.2% will use Sky's cheapest option, Now TV, to catch the show. Finder points out that the cheapest route to watch the show on Sky is £22 per month, but a Now entertainment pass is just £7.99. Arguably a month of Now TV is less than two London Pints, so really these millennials have no excuse.

Americans are the least likely to nick the show, at just 5.4%. Australia, on the other hand, tips the scales at 30% of viewers taking a shameful light fingered approach. Sky has gone to some considerable effort to make piracy a pointless endeavour, even airing the first episode in the UK at 2am alongside the HBO showing in the US. This does help cut the risk of spoilers considerably, assuming you've got the stamina to stay awake to watch it.

