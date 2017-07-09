Go Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi In This Awesome New Video

This isn't just a video extolling the film's special effects or praising the story (though there's plenty of that). You also get to see new characters, new creatures, new settings, and what looks to be a couple of between-shot dance parties. This Last Jedi behind-the-scenes reel is jam-packed with so much awesome.

We'll have a closer look at everything revealed in this clip very soon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has also begun sharing some gorgeous character posters. So far, Leia and Finn have made their way online.

It's that time of the year pic.twitter.com/ly9GwDDxWh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 15, 2017

And Rey and Luke too.