Google Calendar Update Ensures You'll Never Be Late For That Extra Important Meeting

Does Google run your life? Good news! Your daily existence is about to get a whole lot less tardy.

Google Calender's iOS app has just been updated, and now features a Today View widget to help you keep track of that stuffed schedule. If you're some important business-orientated type, this latest addition will ensure you keep up to date with all those very serious meetings. Best of all, you won't even have to open Google Calendar to receive these businessy reminders.

Of course, this update is a smidge less exciting when you consider Apple devices already have an "up next" calendar widget, but kudos to the Big G all the same.