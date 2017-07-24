Gucci's Star Trek-Themed Fashion Reveal Looks Better Than Star Trek: Discovery

You don’t see Gucci mentioned here that often, given the Italian fashion house isn’t really into props or cosplay. But to help introduce its 2017 Fall [sic] and Winter fashion campaign, the brand created a short film inspired by the original Star Trek series. It’s wonderful, and we’d happily trade Star Trek: Discovery for a whole series of this.

The film also incorporates other elements from ‘50s and ‘60s science fiction, including the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Lost in Space, and The Valley of Gwangi, complete with Ray Harryhausen-like stop-motion dinosaur effects. There’s even a UFO that reminds of the 1986 film Flight of the Navigator, but without Paul Reubens.

The actual fashions in the film were designed by Alessandro Michele, and will presumably be showing up on catwalks, at Hollywood movie premieres, and hopefully more episodes of this video. [YouTube via Hypebeast]

