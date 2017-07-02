Guy Upgrades Toy Firetruck To Start Blazes Instead of Putting Them Out

If you’re going to call something a firetruck, should its sole purpose really be to extinguish flames? That’s like a food truck driving around and disposing of people’s lunches. It just doesn’t make any sense, which is why YouTube’s PeterSripol upgraded a toy firetruck with a functional flamethrower so that at least one the vehicles can finally live up to its name.

In addition to adding the ability to spew flames, Sripol also upgraded the cheap toy’s RC components, improving its speed and steering capabilities, making it even more terrifying as it races along with a trail of fire behind it. [YouTube]

