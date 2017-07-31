Hadouken! Flamethrower Gloves Let You Blast Street Fighter Fireballs With Every Punch

Hacker Allen Pan built a pair of custom gloves featuring a butane dispenser, parts from an electric arc lighter, and a motion sensor that automatically trigger a terrifying blast of fire with every detected punch.

Pan says he was inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra for this build, but to us these gloves are the perfect way to recreate Ryu’s Street Fighter “hadouken!” fireballs in real life. If you want to build a pair for yourself (and we strongly advise against that for safety reasons) you can find a complete breakdown of how this came together here. Or, you can try to master an ancient mystical fighting art that may or may not exist outside of a video game. [YouTube]

