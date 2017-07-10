HBO is Working on Game of Thrones Prequels, But Robert's Rebellion Probably isn't One of Them

The end of Game of Thrones is in sight, with just 13 episodes remaining in the groundbreaking fantasy series. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when HBO announced it was looking at four (or five) possible spin-offs, which are all prequels to the original show. However, anyone eager for Robert’s Rebellion is probably going to be disappointed.

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the spin-offs, which are currently in super-early development. He confirmed that HBO is currently working on four scripts (even though George R.R. Martin has said there are five in the works), and all of them take place prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

“It’s not Laverne & Shirley from Happy Days; they are prequels,” Bloys said.

Unfortunately, anyone eager to see Robert’s Rebellion or the history of the Night’s King shouldn’t hold their breath. Bloys said the shows they’re working on won’t have “existing characters going off the flagship,” meaning we won’t be getting stories centred around key Game of Thrones characters or plot lines. This probably means Robert’s Rebellion, which has been shown on the series, is likely off the table. Does this mean we’ll never see any of them on these shows, including in cameos? It’s unclear at this point. We’re checking with HBO for clarification, and we’ll let you know when we hear more.

Bloys doesn’t know how long it would take to develop the next series in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe, or even if one will happen at all, but he did promise we won’t see any new shows before Game of Thrones is over: “The only thing that will be Game of Thrones-related on the air will be season seven and season eight, and then it will be a good long while if and before anything [new] gets on the air.”

We’ve got a while to wait before the final season of Game of Thrones actually airs, so that means we’ve got several years before any of this comes to fruition... if it ever does. At least we’ve still got Game of Thrones season seven, which returns this Monday. [The Hollywood Reporter]

