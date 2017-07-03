Hear the Animated Justice League Reunite for an Awesome Live-Read

The live-action Justice League movie may end up being a stinker, but at least we’ll always have the animated TV series. At this past weekend’s Denver Comic Con, the voice cast reunited to do a live reading of the three-part series finale, “Starcrossed,” and it’s great. Warning, though: After you see it, you may need to binge watch a few episodes, too.

You can watch (or listen, I guess) to the con’s full panel below:

Top row, starting from the left: That’s Phil LaMarr (Green Lantern), George Newbern (Superman), Khary Payton, Brian Cummings, and Kevin Conroy (Batman); below, it’s Michael Rosenbaum (The Flash), Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman), voice director Andrea Romano, and Maria Canals-Barrera (Hawkgirl). Cummings filled in for the absent Carl Lumbly (Martian Manhunter) while Payton voiced “Starcrossed” villain Hro Talak. [CBR]

