Here Is Scientific Proof That Moustaches Could've Made Batman v Superman Better

This week we heard about the news that is rocking the production of Justice League to its very core: Henry Cavill’s Mission Impossible-mandated moustache must be digitally edited out of scenes being filmed during reshoots. But, as this delightful video shows, couldn’t a movie be improved by extra moustaches?

David Johns took to YouTube to give us the alternate Batman v Superman cut fans have been waiting for since the ‘ultimate’ version of the film hit shelves: one where every time Henry Cavill’s man of steel is on screen, he’s got a comedic, Poirot-esque moustache. Hell, he’s not even the only member of the DC trinity to get the ‘tache treatment, and it’s delightful:

As many of you noted in the comments yesterday, it’d be amazing if the Justice League home release came with BTS versions of scenes where Cavill’s moustache hadn’t been edited out. If it looked anything like this video above, honestly it’d be one of the best special features for a movie in recent memory.

