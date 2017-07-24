Here's a Deadly Water Pistol That Just so Happens to Fire Molten Metal

When Skynet and its Terminators come to slay us all we're going to need some serious firepower to protect ourselves. You can keep your rocket launchers and Uzis though: I'm going to defend myself with the Backyard's Scientist's latest implement of destruction:

Yup, that is most definitely a hybrid water pistol that spews molten lava. I particularly enjoy the part where the Backyard Scientist does a little impromptu decorating with that poor vase. After seeing this awesomely lethal contraption, I'm not sure Super Soakers are ever going to cut it again.