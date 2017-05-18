Hinkley Point C is Already £2.2bn Over Budget and all They've Done is Dig Some Holes

French energy specialist EDF is already raising the cost of Hinkley Point C, announcing that there's just the small matter of an extra £2.2bn being needed to build the new nuclear plant.
This lifts the total cost of the project to £20.3bn, and as well as this, it's running late already, even though all that's been done is some digging and a bit of concrete pouring and the putting in of a posh drain. An additional 15 months have now been added to the completion timescale, although EDF says it should still be able to hit the 2025 commission date.
EDF is paying for two-thirds of the project, with the other third being bankrolled by Chinese nuclear experts. The government says this latest cost increase is OK as the contractors are picking up the build costs, as well they might seeing as the plant's going to give them a glorious 35-year window in which they can charge us vastly more than the going wholesale rate for the power it generates. [Guardian]
Image credit: Instagram
More Energy Posts:
Lego Just Smashed Its 100% Renewable Energy Goal
To celebrate, Lego has set a Guinness World Record by building a seven and a half metre tall wind turbine out of 146,000 Lego bricks.
Nissan to Sell Recycled EV Batteries for Home Power
A UK-built rival for the home battery Tesla does.
Australian Scientists Just Made A Major Breakthrough That Could Put Solar Power Anywhere
We're talking the means to self-powering smart phones, laptops, cars and buildings.
The UK's Solar Panel Covering Set New Production Records This Weekend
Daytime demand from the grid was lower than overnight, thanks to it being sunny and your mum having those panels on the bungalow now.
shares