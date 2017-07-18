Holy Shit, The Flash Movie Will Adapt Flashpoint

We’ve not heard a lot about Warner Bros.’ Flash movie lately—especially as it still doesn’t have a director. But moments ago at Comic-Con, we just got seeming confirmation that the movie is going in a new direction by adapting the infamous Flashpoint storyline.

Geoff John’s 2011 set the groundwork for what would become DC’s complete reboot of its comic book continuity, presenting an alternate world where Barry Allen saved his mother from death at the hands of one of his deadliest enemies, the Reverse Flash. The series directly lead into the creation of the New 52 universe, a streamlined reboot of DC’s major characters that wiped the slate clean.

So if, say, the movies wanted a way to phase out Ben Affleck’s version of Batman for some reason, maybe Flashpoint would be the storyline to do it in?

We’ll bring you more news on Flash and Warner Bros.’ other DC movies as we learned it at the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.