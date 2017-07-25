Incredible Video Reveals that Rainbows Actually Go All the Way Around

It turns out the recognisable half-circle arch of a rainbow is a complete lie. When you’re standing on the ground looking up at a rainbow in the sky, the curvature of the Earth usually blocks its bottom half. But when viewed from a higher vantage point, like from a plane, or the top of a crane, rainbows are magically revealed to be a complete circle.
This video was captured by a crane operator working on the 1,500+ foot tall Lakhta Center skyscraper in St Petersburg, Russia. From the machine’s cab they were able to film the entire circumference of the phenomenon, which ends up looking more like a gateway to another universe, than sunlight simply being reflected from inside rain drops. [YouTube via Digg]
More Watch This Posts:
Watch a Firefighter Ride a High-Powered Hose Thrashing Around Like a Raging Bull
Those hoses make for an entertaining makeshift carnival ride.
Gucci's Star Trek-Themed Fashion Reveal Looks Better Than Star Trek: Discovery
It’s wonderful, and we’d happily trade Star Trek: Discovery for a whole series of this.
Watching Lego Master Builders Make This Life-Sized Thor: Ragnarok Statue Is Absolutely Mesmerising
It took 12 days. Twelve whole days.
Here's The Rock's 'Biggest, Coolest, Sexiest, Funnest Movie Ever'... With Siri
And you know what? It's actually pretty good.
shares