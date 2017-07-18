Iron Fist Has Been Renewed For a Second Season. Let's Hope it's Better Than The First

If you like Danny Rand and his punchy adventures, this has been a really good week. In the space of 24 hours, Marvel and Netflix not only released an awesome new trailer for The Defenders — where Finn Jones' Rand, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage kick ALL the ass — the video-on-demand provider also revealed it has renewed Iron Fist for a second season.

Image: Netflix

Jeph Loab, head of Marvel TV, announced the news at Comic-Con last night, with the second season of the show continuing Danny's post-Defenders arc.

Despite the odd cringe-inducing Twitter faux pas from Finn Jones, and some less than stellar reviews, Netflix and Marvel show no signs of slowing down with their small screen MCU plans. Iron Fist season two will also feature the character of detective Misty Knight, who last showed up in Luke Cage... where she could usually be found giving the indestructible dude a rigorous grilling.