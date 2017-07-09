It Doesn't Sound Like Universal Will Ever Let Marvel Make a Standalone Hulk Movie

Were you hoping Hulk would grace the MCU with a standalone film? Bad news: Mark Ruffalo doesn't think it's ever going to happen... partly because the suits over at Universal sound like a bunch of big meanies.

As reported by Polygon, Ruffalo shared his gloomy views on the possibility of an MCU Hulk movie getting greenlit during an interview with Variety:

"I want to make one thing perfectly clear today... a stand-alone Hulk movie will never happen because Universal has the rights to the stand-alone Hulk movie and, for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And clearly they don’t like money. But I feel like I have two or three years before I’m too old to play the Hulk."“We’ve talked about it and I just don’t see it in the cards.”

It looks like a combination of licensing snags and the ravishes of time are going to permanently kibosh any chance we have of seeing a Mark Ruffalo Hulk movie. Sucks, huh?

Even if Universal and Marvel Studios could come to an agreement — Sony and Marvel managed to strike a deal and collaborate on the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming, after all — Ruffalo's probably right when he says he only has a pretty small window left where he can still pull off the character. The Zodiac and Shutter Island actor is currently 49, in contrast, Edward Norton was in his late 30s when he played Bruce Banner in 2008's kinda crummy The Incredible Hulk, while Eric Bana was in his early 30s when he starred in 2003's exceptionally crummy Hulk.

Ah well, at least we're going to get a whole lot of irradiated anger management issues in the super fun-looking Thor: Ragnarok, which hits UK cinemas Oct 27.