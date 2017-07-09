Jodie Whittaker is The New Doctor Who, And The Series' First Female Time Lord

Jodie Whittaker — best known for her role as Beth Latimer on ITV drama Broadchurch — has been announced as the new Doctor Who. Whittaker is the first woman ever to be cast as the titular Time Lord, and will be the 13th Doctor to feature in the iconic BBC sci-fi series.

Image: Huddersfield Examiner

The Beeb made the announcement shortly after Roger Federer won a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title (hooray for Roj!), via a short teaser trailer. In it, Whittaker's initially hooded Doctor brandishes a seemingly magic key, before walking through a sun-dappled forest and eventually stumbling on the iconic TARDIS.

Whittaker will replace the always delightful, super peppery Peter Capaldi — who's played the Doc since 2013 — during this year's Doctor Who Christmas special.

Check back throughout the week for more in-depth analysis on the newly announced 13th Doctor.