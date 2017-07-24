Josh Brolin Has Gottten Into Insane Shape For Deadpool 2

Want to immediately feel awful about yourself? Just check out this Instagram post from Josh Brolin:

The No Country For Old Men and Goonies actor may be 49-years-old, but he's clearly not afraid to hit the gym to prepare for new roles. The particular role Brolin has gotten shredded for is Deadpool 2, where the California thespian plays Wade Wilson's enemy (occasional ally) Cable.

The sequel to the highest grossing R-rated film of all time is due out in 2018. Presumably, there will be a section in the final film where Ryan Reynolds and Brolin square off in an epic abs contest.