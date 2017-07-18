Joss Whedon Will Work on Batgirl Once He's Finished With The Justice League Movie

Joss Whedon is a very busy, very wanted man... with studio execs, not the law. The Master of the Buffyverse, who's currently putting the finishing touches on Warner Bros and DC's Justice League movie, will dive straight back into directing superhero spectacle next year when he starts work on the long rumoured Batgirl flick.

In an interview with IGN during this week's San Diego Comic-Con, DCEU producer Geoff Johns strongly suggested Whedon will begin work on Batgirl for Warner once Justice League is in the can:

"But for Batman what I will say is that Batman is more than just Batman and, you know, it’s been way too long since we’ve seen, you know, an expansion of that universe, and Batgirl – we are doing Batgirl with Joss Whedon, it’s going to be super exciting. He’s going to start that next year, and that’s just the start.”

Whedon had to step in at the eleventh hour to finish Justice League after original director Zack Snyder suffered a family tragedy. DC's answer to The Avengers hits UK theatres on November 17.

Let's close on Batgirl, though. Which actress would y'all like to see taking on the Gotham crime-kiboshing vigilante?