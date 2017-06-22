Jurassic Park is So Much More Unnerving When the Dinosaurs are From That Godawful '90s Sitcom

Yes. The genius illustrator Jen Lewis has taken the two pinnacles of dinosaur entertainment — Jurassic Park and that disturbing ‘90s sitcom about prehistoric suburban dino-puppets — and combined their DNA to create something both wonderful and terrifying. Life truly has found a way!
You don’t have to know the old show to enjoy Lewis’ marvelous mash-ups, but just in case you want some context that will not be able to unsee when you close your eyes:
However, much unlike Baby Sinclair, I feel Lewis’ work stands on its own:
*Clears throat as if to announce something extremely important*
"Jurassic Park" but the dinosaurs are from the ‘90s TV show "Dinosaurs" pic.twitter.com/PMhfbuUlbX
— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017
Thank you for encouraging my new hobby. pic.twitter.com/QnAQU4KZvz
— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017
I leave you with I-am-so-sorry-John-Williams-and-also-watch-until-the-end-for-a-sweet-surprise.mp4 pic.twitter.com/NBJOATAKYx
— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017
