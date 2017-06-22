wtf

Jurassic Park is So Much More Unnerving When the Dinosaurs are From That Godawful '90s Sitcom

By Rob Bricken on at

Yes. The genius illustrator Jen Lewis has taken the two pinnacles of dinosaur entertainment — Jurassic Park and that disturbing ‘90s sitcom about prehistoric suburban dino-puppets — and combined their DNA to create something both wonderful and terrifying. Life truly has found a way!

You don’t have to know the old show to enjoy Lewis’ marvelous mash-ups, but just in case you want some context that will not be able to unsee when you close your eyes:

However, much unlike Baby Sinclair, I feel Lewis’ work stands on its own:

