LG Reportedly Working On A Smaller Version Of The G6

According to leaked internal documents reportedly coming out of LG, the Korean manufacturer is making a smaller version of its G6 smartphone.

TechnoBuffalo is reporting it has been shown LG documentation revealing info on this tweaked, slightly shrunken handset, which the site is calling the 'G6 Mini' (the actual name is never mentioned in the leaked docs).

If the reports are true, this new phone will have a 5.4-inch display (down from the 5.7-inch screen of the original G6), and allegedly sport a screen-to-body ratio of a little under 80 per cent.

Like teeny smartphones? This will come as good news. If LG is gearing up to provide multiple form factors of the G6 it could help the firm make inroads into the Samsung Galaxy 8's significant market share, too.

TechnoBuffalo speculates the G6 Mini may have a stripped down feature set compared to the original, while it also suggests LG may only choose to sell it in emerging markets, rather than in countries like the UK or US.