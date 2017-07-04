Sherlock actor and Doctor Strange himself, Britishname Complicated will be signing his name, assuming he can remember how to spell it, at the London Film & Comic Con. Sadly he probably won't be signing Benadryl Constipated on a photo for you unless you're going to pay £85 for the privilege.

However, if you can live with the disappointment of not having Voice of Smaug, Bunsenburner Curdledong's paw print then there are a load of other options including Buffy and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, Rogue One robot, Firefly actor Alan Tudyk plus a bunch of other famous names that will excite geeks and nerds alike. Pamela Anderson will be there as well, having recently made a return to Baywatch in its new, Rockier, movie iteration.

The show also features the usual amount of adult dressing up, which is called cosplay to differentiate it from what children do. There's the chance to win £1000 too, although it's not clear what for - presumably looking the most like the thing you dressed up as.

If none of that appeals, there will a LAN party to take part in - with attendees playing Quake and Command & Conquer. Personally that sounds like it'll be far better than the dressing up thing, but different strokes for different folks.

If talks are you thing, then £20 gets you in to hear Kevin Smith speak about his experiences. If you've never seen him do a talk, it's one of the highlights of any event, because he's awesome. There are some bargains in the autographed photos section too - John Cleese will draw on a photo for £70, But honestly, the only photo you need is Sylvester McCoy with an 80s TARDIS console replica for £31.

Anyway if you're interested, Showmasters' London Film & Comic Con takes place on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday the 30th of July 2017. Tickets start at £13 but there are deals that include photo signings, priority talk seating and other memorabilia.

