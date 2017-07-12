London Underground Announcements are to go Gender Neutral

Announcements on the London Underground are about to get a bit more vague, with staff told to ditch the "ladies and gentleman" phrase when addressing travellers as some people, it turns out, are a bit of both. We know, we've seen the pornography.
Staff have been told to say gender neutral things like "good morning everyone" when making announcements from now on instead of "yo commuter bitches" or whatever politically incorrect thing they used to say, with the network's vast cache of pre-recorded announcements currently being edited in the same manner to stop forcing mental images of genitalia onto the listeners.
TfL customer service boss Mark Evers said: "We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network. We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London." [Standard]
More Transport Posts:
oBike Promises London Two-Wheeled Transport Without Invoking The Name Of That Blonde Idiot
Vote to leave Boris' name out of cycling in London with an oBike.
Advance Train Ticket Window Shrinks to 10 Minutes Before Travel
Seven train companies join the same-day cheap ticket revolution.
This Autonomous Van Could Soon Be Delivering Your Shopping
Ocado has teamed up with Oxbotica to create an autonomous vehicle. But is it decent? Will it DELIVER THE GOODS, as so to speak?
Rogue Drone Shuts Down Gatwick
For about 15 minutes, but still. A man is going to be in trouble.
shares