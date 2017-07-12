London Underground Announcements are to go Gender Neutral

Announcements on the London Underground are about to get a bit more vague, with staff told to ditch the "ladies and gentleman" phrase when addressing travellers as some people, it turns out, are a bit of both. We know, we've seen the pornography.

Staff have been told to say gender neutral things like "good morning everyone" when making announcements from now on instead of "yo commuter bitches" or whatever politically incorrect thing they used to say, with the network's vast cache of pre-recorded announcements currently being edited in the same manner to stop forcing mental images of genitalia onto the listeners.

TfL customer service boss Mark Evers said: "We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network. We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London." [Standard]

