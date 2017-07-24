Looks Like Zack Snyder May Play a Much Smaller Role in The DCEU Going Forward

It looks like Zack Snyder's involvement with the DC Extended Universe he helped bring to the big screen may be coming to an end.

In a report by Mashable, the site claims it has received news that the Man of Steel director, along with his producer wife, Deborah, will play a smaller role with the ever expanding franchise going forward.

Snyder was tragically forced to leave production on the upcoming Justice League movie back in May - where he was serving as both director and producer - after his 20-year-old daughter committed suicide. Mashable says multiple sources have confirmed the Synders will "no longer have anything like the level of creative influence that got the franchise to this point."

With Joss Whedon stepping in to finish Justice League, Mashable speculates whether Warner Bros. will use The Avengers director's arrival as an excuse to pivot the DCEU away from the somewhat misjudged tone of the Synder films.

For its part, Warner Bros. is remaining steadfastly behind Snyder, as you can see in this statement the studio published:

The Snyders remain an important part of the Warner Bros. family and are actively involved in several upcoming DC pictures, including their continued creative input on Justice League. We are excited about our partnership and look forward to our continued collaboration.

If these stories are true, it seems like a pretty harsh way to treat Snyder. Regardless of whether you like the man's directing style or not, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice grossed billions at the global box office. Whedon may be a better filmmaker, but taking creative control away from Snyder feels like a slightly ungrateful move on Warner's part.

Mashable also claims Joss Whedon "will be a major part of WB's creative team in the future". If the Buffy creator can make a DC film that matches up to the original Avengers, I'm all for this. Of course, what I really want is a Buffy/Angel film (or better yet, Spike solo movie!) but that's probably never going to happen, right?

Justice League hits UK cinemas on November 17.