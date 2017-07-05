Lynx Trust and Sheep Association Prepare for War Over Wildcat Reintroduction

The Lynx UK Trust, a group of people with an extreme and possibly even unhealthy preoccupation with all things to do with the wildcat, has revealed a plan to ask for permission to reintroduce the Eurasian lynx to a part of the UK, seeing as all our original stock was killed and eaten about 1,000 years ago.

The Trust has told residents it would like to operate a five-year trial reintroduction of the Lynx in the Kielder Forest Park, a big chunk of green on the map in Northumberland. It's to ask Natural England for permission to operate the trial, which, if it's approved, will require new legislation to amend the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.

Obviously there is about to be an almighty opposing kick-off from some farming groups, with the National Sheep Association leading the charge. It says the modern UK landscape isn't suited to the beasts now, plus, of course, they may take the odd sheep or lamb or two to further pressure struggling modern farmers. The furious Facebook comments are but a taster of the vitriol to come. [Farming Online]

