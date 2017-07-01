Make A Small Profit From Amazon Dash Buttons On Prime Day, Plus Two Tablet Deals

Amazon is reducing the price of its Dash buttons for Prime day next week. The buttons usually cost £5.99 but will drop to £1.99.

While a reduction is always welcome, Amazon's Dash button also gets a refund of the purchase price when you use it the first time. But the great news here is that you still get £5.99 back when you press your £1.99 button. This is great if you're considering dipping a toe in, as there's actually a positive reason to give Dash buttons a go.

Also getting discounts are the Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition, which is reduced by 30% to £69.99. This tablet comes with Amazon's two year worry-free guarantee which means if your little angel breaks the tablet, you can have it replaced with no questions asked. The Fire 7 is currently £99.99 and has 16GB of RAM and microSD slot if you need extra space.

If you want a step-up model, then there's £40 off the Kindle HD 8 Kids Edition. Down from £129.99 to £89.99 it has the same worry-free replacement promise and 32GB of storage and a microSD slot for up to 256GB of extra storage. Both Amazon's kids tablets also have an online parent portal where you can monitor how your children are using their tablets and set up goals and restrictions.

More Amazon Posts: