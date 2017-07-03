Man Arrested After Star Wars Vs Star Trek Feud Became An Actual Fight

Star Wars versus Star Trek is a decades-long conflict that stretches across the galaxy, turning brother against brother, tearing lifelong friendships apart. In one case, it nearly turned lethal.

Image: Star Trek, CBS and Star Wars, Lucasfilm

Jerome Whyte, 23, was arrested last week in Oklahoma after a heated debate about Star Wars and Star Trek turned into real assault. According to Oklahoma City police, Whyte and his friend were hanging out in an apartment when the pair started chatting about which series was better. The friend, clearly flustered, told Whyte, "You're just a trick," before walking back to his room.

Whyte then reportedly followed his friend back to his room and shoved him to the ground. After a quick back-and-forth between the two of them, Whyte wrapped his arm around the guy's neck and started choking him. As the man was about to pass out, he pulled out a pocket knife, leading Whyte to let go. Whyte was arrested for assault and battery, as well as other unrelated charges.

Sadly, it isn't clear which series each side was in favour or, nor what form — original shows and films, reboots, or expanded universe for either of the series' complex worlds — they preferred. In any case, at least a random stranger didn't enter the apartment uninvited to argue for Stargate: Atlantis. That could've turned deadly.

[Fox 25 Oklahoma]