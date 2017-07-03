Marvel Honours The Late Joan Lee In Video Tribute

Earlier this week, Joan Lee (wife of comic legend Stan) passed away aged 95. Born in Gosforth near Newcastle, she moved to the States shortly after WWII, promptly meeting (and marrying) Stan Lee.

Image: Variety

The couple remained together for almost 70 years until Joan's passing, and to honour Stan's other half, Marvel has released the following video, where her husband reflects on their seven-decade-long reunion:

Everyone at Gizmodo passes their condolences on to Stan and all of Joan's surviving family members.