Matt Groening's Next Cartoon Series is an 'Epic Fantasy' for Netflix

The man who brought us The Simpsons is heading to Netflix for a new animated series called Disenchantment—and it already sounds like it’s going to do to fantasy what Futurama did to scifi.

Announced this morning by the streaming service, Disenchantment takes viewers to the Kingdom of Dreamland, which is slowly falling apart into rampant disarray as its hard-drinking young princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) goes on a series of misadventures with an elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her own personal demon, Luci (Eric Andre). It’s “about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” as Groening himself is quoted in a provided press release. So yeah, it definitely feels Futurama-esque in how it’s going to lovingly poke fun at genre tropes.

To make it even more Futurama-esque, the series will be animated by Rough Draft Studios, which also worked on Futurama. Even the extended voice cast reads like a list of Futurama greats, with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, and Tress MacNeille all having roles alongside David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

The first 10 episodes of Disenchantment are set to hit Netflix in 2018.