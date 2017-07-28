McDonald's Is Bringing Back Rick and Morty's Beloved Szechuan Sauce From Another Dimension

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, the limited edition dipping sauce that was briefly available in the summer of 1998 as promotion for Disney’s Mulan, is Rick Sanchez’s singular reason for traversing the multiverse. Just in time for the show’s third season return, a McDonald’s chef has brought the sauce back.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland joked that he’d been in contact with McDonald’s after the show’s third season premiere prominently featured the sauce. After the episode aired, thousands of fans petitioned for McDonald’s to bring it back and a single bottle of the stuff sold for $14,000 on eBay. Last night, Roiland took to Twitter to reveal that McDonald’s lived up to their promise and sent him a single 64oz (1.81 litres) jug of Szechuan Sauce from an alternate dimension where it’s always 1998.

Along with the sauce was a note from one of McDonald’s chefs named Mike (there are a couple of them) explaining the lengths they had to go to in order to procure the sauce.

Mike wrote:

“We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open. Think about it, if you knew in 1998 that McDonald’s would have All Day Breakfast in 2017, would you want to stay in 1998? Of course not. If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this.”

While Roiland got the first bottle, Chef Mike added that “a few lucky fans will get to experience the glory” meaning that the fast food giant is probably planning to roll it out for another limited time run.

Yesterday morning McDonalds posted a new picture of three more jugs of the sauce to its Twitter feed along with the time and date of Rick and Morty’s US return last night Adult Swim. It’s coming back, folks.

The second episode of Season 3 will hit UK Netflix on Saturday.

