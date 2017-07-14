Mercedes Recall Wants 3m Diesel Cars Back for an OS Update

The software handling the emissions of Mercedes cars needs a tweak, they say, so 3m of the cars sold across Europe need to go back to the garage to have someone plug something in, swear a few times, glance at a calendar of a lady, and refresh the cars' software.

The upgrade will magically reduce the nitrogen oxide output levels of the cars, although it's an entirely voluntary procedure. So if owners are concerned that this might lead to a marginal reduction in performance and therefore the lower the perceived manliness coefficient of the driver, they can carry on having a slightly dirtier-output by ignoring the recall when it comes.

Mercedes boss Dr Dieter Zetsche said: "The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty - especially for our customers. We have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers of diesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology." [Guardian]

More Cars Posts: