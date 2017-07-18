Michelle Pfeiffer Will Play Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp

Michelle Pfeiffer is returning to the world of superheroes: because the Ant-Man sequel just got a second Wasp in the form of the original hero herself.

Pfeiffer’s casting as Janet, the original Wasp and mother to Hope Van Dyne in the movieverse, came at the conclusion of a goofy retrospective video of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside a confirmation of several other major roles in the movie, which has just begun filming. Additional announced roles include:

Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, a.k.a. Giant Man

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo

Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch

We’ll bring you more on Ant-Man and the Wasp and Marvel’s other movies as we learn it.