Netflix Now Supports Dolby Atmos

By Campbell Simpson

Netflix has been rolling out a steady stream of updates recently, and latest in the list is the ability for users with high-def home theatre systems with Dolby Atmos support to listen to a select few movies with full 7.1.2-channel surround sound audio.

Dolby Atmos support, Netflix says, will initially be available only on a select couple of titles: right now, you can watch Korean monster horror Okja and BLAME! with Atmos sound, as long as you have an appropriate sound system that supports Atmos — I have a Samsung HW-K950 so I'm keen to watch Okja tonight.

This is a valuable bit of goodwill for the folks at Netflix— it goes to show that the service is improving as well as the catalogue diversifying and adding new titles as it goes.

All 2017 LG OLED TVs have been updated with Atmos support through the Netflix app, as are the Xbox One and Xbox One S, so you can start watching straight away. More devices, Netflix says, will be added in the future.