New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Shots Prove Life Is A Beach, Then You Die

Upcoming dino flick Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has almost finished shooting, yet director J.A. Bayona has hardly shared any snaps from the set. Thankfully, Jurassic Outpost has stumbled upon some new photos taken by those bastions of virtuous journalism over at The Daily Mail, featuring returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in their Jurassic gear.

Clearly, at least part of Fallen Kingdom takes place on a beach... a beach that seems to rather excite Claire Dearing:

Oh, and here's a snap of Mr. Pratt giving a thumbs-up:

What can we read into these pics (other than Chris Pratt is the most adorable A-lister on Earth)? Well, it looks like the new Jurassic World could feature some more aquatic dinosaurs, if the above beach setting is anything to go by. Seeing as the last film's Mosasaur basically saved the day, I wouldn't be too shocked if a few of Nessie's cousins pop up in the sequel.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits UK cinemas June 7.