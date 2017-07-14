Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Has a Bumper Car Style Stop/Go Superpedal

The next version of the Nissan Leaf is going to come with quite a fancy innovation in the form of its e-Pedal option -- an all-in-one power and braking control that Nissan says should be good for 90 per cent of your driving day.

In short, you press it down to go, like you do in all cars. That's not the innovation. The new bit is that lifting off this e-Pedal activates the standard EV regenerative braking system and slows you down, fairground dodgem style, so it should do away with the brake pedal altogether for the majority of tedious stop-start modern driving situations. It even holds the cars stationary on hills, which ought to make it a lovely easy drive.

There's a video about it, as Nissan wants the world to stop talking about bloody Teslas you can't even buy all the time and start being excited about the new Leaf it'll be fully revealing this September:

The only concern is that Nissan says drivers still have to occasionally use the proper brake pedal in emergency/panic situations, so there's going to be some training of the brain to be done in order to gauge just how much a car can be brought safely to a stop using the regen system alone. [YouTube]

