Our Best Look Yet at Jupiter's Great Red Spot is Finally Here

Praise Cthulu! NASA’s Juno spacecraft has just delivered the most incredible images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot—and that’s a really high bar to clear. The spacecraft has spent the last year beaming back some of the most mind-blowing images of the gas giant. But today’s batch marks a historic moment for the orbiter, which got closer to the Great Red Spot than ever before on Monday, July 10th. Although all Juno pics are ethereally beautiful, these Great Red Spot snaps are just absurd. Seriously, how dare you go and be this beautiful, Jupiter.

Even the unprocessed images of the storm, the first of which you can check out on the JunoCam website, are spectacular. Here’s a shot with the Great Red Spot looking so placid you might forget it rages with winds up to 400 miles an hour. Or that it’s 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres) wide.

Image: NASA

The JunoCam community, a group of citizen scientists who process these images to create art, has already pounced upon the new pics and taken them to another level. Seriously, folks, this is where the magic happens:

They're here! My first processed raw map-projected image of #Jupiter's Great Red Spot from @NASAJuno's P7 flyover on July 10-11 #GRSflyover pic.twitter.com/DpSYHA7IVt — Jason Major (@JPMajor) July 12, 2017

May as well throw my hat in the ring! SUPER quick & dirty processing of new #Jupiter #JunoCam #GreatRedSpot image! Now to manually align… pic.twitter.com/jmacWLE5zg — Matt Brealey (@badgrenola) July 12, 2017

Quick contrast enhancement of latest @NASAJuno images of #GreatRedSpot. Thank's for adding JunoCam to the mission!!! pic.twitter.com/DVObuO6mTB — Jeffrey Kuhn (@CellJeffe) July 12, 2017

Some are even taking their art a step further, animating the images:

More magnificent pics are sure to crop up in the coming days. If you’d like to take a stab at colouring this beast for yourself, head over to JunoCam’s site. Remember to share your creations with us in the comments!

