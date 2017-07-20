Parents Give Toddlers Wheelie Suitcases to Bend Ryanair's Baggage Rules

Travellers on Ryanair flights are bending the rules in a novel way, using children as young as two-years-old as baggage mules to carry on little suitcases hitting the 10kg limit in order to get as much stuff on flights for free.

This is "taking the piss" according to Ryanair's Neil Sorahan, who said: "I've seen two-year-olds wheeling a bag up to a plane as people try to take advantage. We're very generous with our cabin baggage allowance; a 10kg case and a second small carry-on. If everyone does that, there's no issue. It's the people coming with the kitchen sink that could change the policy."

The inference there being that, in an amazing turnaround, the flier is becoming "victims of our own niceness" according to Sorahan. Although given that parents still have to pay for seats for kids, shouldn't they be allowed their own massive cabin bags too, even if they're only stuffed with 10kg of teddy bears and Lego or mum's spare poolside attire? [Independent]

