Pirate DJ Hacks Mansfield Radio Station to Repeatedly Play Masturbation Song

The radio waves belonging to regional station Mansfield 103.2 are being repeatedly hacked, with Ofcom saying that a broadcasting enthusiast with his own transmission equipment is illegally inserting his favourite novelty song into the radio station's broadcasts.

The track in question is the sadly catchy The Winker’s Song by 1980s double entendre specialist Ivor Biggun, which has apparently been broadcast on the same frequency as the station at least eight times in recent weeks, treating listeners to a weird song about masturbation instead of Olly Murs or Angels by Robbie Williams or whatever Mansfield 103.2 usually plays.

The most recent insertion of the wanking song came this weekend, when, during a broadcast from Mansfield’s Party in the Market event, the rogue pirate struck again, introducing all ages of listener to the phrase "pulling my pud."

The station's manager Tony Delahunty said of the hack: "We are told by Ofcom who are investigating the matter, that you only need, and this is the frightening thing, a small transmitter and if you can get near where there is an outside broadcast or a signal and you can overpower that signal [and] you're on the airwaves."

Ofcom's spectrum enforcement team is on the case. [Guardian]

