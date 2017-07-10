Playing Darts off a 150-Foot Tower is Even More Dangerous Than in a Bar

One of humanity’s worst decisions has to be the pairing of darts with bars full of drunk patrons making terrible decisions. Throwing tiny pointed spears when you can barely stand once seemed like a dangerous way to have fun, until the lads at How Ridiculous decided to play darts off a 150-foot-tall observation tower.
From that height the darts hit the board with such force that they leave tiny craters behind when they’re removed. And even with no breeze, you probably don’t want to be anywhere within a 200-foot radius of that board while these Aussies try to hit the bullseye, as those darts aren’t just going to bounce off your head. [YouTube]
