PlayStation Now Adds PS4 Games To The Subscription Service

Sony's PlayStation Now is the company's £12.99 per month subscription service which allows you to play older PS3 games on a PC or PS4. As of today that's changed, because PS Now will feature 50 PS4 games, with more coming in the future.

Among the first release of games are Killzone Shadow Falls, Tropico 5 and Tearaway Unfolded. PS3 games on the service include titles like The Last of Us and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception as well as Lego Harry Potter.

Sony also says that PS Now is gaining in popularity, with hours of play up 44% over last year. The service now has more than 400 games and has 79 publishers onboard offering games with big names like Take-Two, Rockstar, WB Games and Sega all offering fun-for-fee play.

You can give PS Now a go for free if you like, it's got a seven-day trial available.

More Gaming Posts: