Poundland Toblerone Clone Delayed Over Legal Threat

Poundland had a noble idea that would capture the hearts of the nation; rebuilding the damaged and laughable Brexit Toblerone. Going under the name of Twin Peaks and with a double-top mountain shape and no wide glacial valleys of shame between its edible mountains, the bar was set to launch in early July -- for £1 -- but has been delayed due to a legal threat from Toblerone maker Mondelez.
Instead of featuring the snow-capped Matterhorn on its packaging like the Toblerone, the Poundland Twin Peaks bar has a dramatic recreation of the Wrekin on its case, a hill near the company's base in Telford that does indeed have more than one peak at its summit. If you can call the top of a small hill a summit.
At £1 for 180 grams of chocolate it certainly offers more chocolate for your money that the standard cost equivalent 150g Toblerone, but, according to the Guardian, a legal letter from the Toblerone maker has delayed the launch. Although Poundland says it's still in development and should still hit the shops eventually. [Guardian]
