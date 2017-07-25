Premier League Will Shut Down Kodi Plugins And Other IPTV Much Quicker This Year

The English Premier League is worried about streams that broadcast football games for free, so it will apply in advance for an injunction to stop illegal streamers.

There are several ways people can see football without paying. Some people buy a Kodi box from eBay which has been loaded with plugins. These Android TV boxes use Kodi's media centre because it has a wide selection of illicit plugins available - allowing people to stream Sky's sports channels, or other international services carrying EPL matches, without paying.

Kodi plugins aren't the only way of streaming live sport, but they're one of the most popular. With this in mind the EPL attempt to splay new streams as they pop up next season. TorrentFreak says that the organisation blocked some 5,000 IP addresses last season and now has applied for a new injunction to cover the 2017-18 season.

The way this works is similar to the other copyright blocks you'll find on your ISP. For example, The Pirate Bay remains hard to access without a VPN on most of the large internet service providers in the UK. The injunction allows the EPL to notify the ISPs of any server it discovers that's relaying its football to customers for free or via a paid IPTV subscription.

The method used, however, means that anyone using a VPN can easily circumvent the restrictions, much as they can for The Pirate Bay. Then there's always the fact the the EPL can't find every stream, and many may well be available through places like closed Facebook groups or shared among friends.

For some, of course, there's another issue. That of Saturday afternoon football. In the UK it's not possible to watch these matches because the football clubs kicked up a fuss ages ago. Instead you're expected to go to the match instead. But naturally, non-UK broadcasters are free to show this games, so streaming gives punters a way to watch something that isn't broadcast in the UK.

Perhaps it's time for the UK's football lobby to give a little and allow all matches to be shown. Otherwise, the door is open for people to stream foreign content to get their footy fix. [via TorrentFreak]

